Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

APNewsBreak: Family: Man killed by cops was off medication

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Family members of a black man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers say he had stopped taking medication in April to treat a bipolar disorder and was in declining mental health since the recent death of his father.

The mother, brother and two sisters of 29-year-old Joshua Barre told The Associated Press in interviews Saturday that authorities could’ve used other means to restrain him because they knew about his mental state since May 31.

Joshua’s mother, Etta, says deputies had time to call for backup Friday because they followed him as he walked more than 10 blocks from his house to the convenience store where he was shot.

Two Tulsa County deputies and a Tulsa police officer opened fire when they discovered he was carrying knives.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company