Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-prof convicted of assaulting disabled man gets new trial

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Rutgers University professor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a disabled man she said consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard.

The court also ruled Friday that Anna Stubblefield should get a new trial with a new judge.

Stubblefield testified at trial that she and the man were in love. He has cerebral palsy and can’t speak.

Prosecutors said Stubblefield used her position to take advantage of the then-29-year-old man.

Stubblefield was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On appeal, her lawyer argued that an expert barred by the trial judge from testifying would’ve convinced jurors the man could consent to sex. Prosecutors called the expert the “godmother” of a “junk pseudoscience.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company