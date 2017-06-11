Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Across the US, marches and rallies in support of LGBT rights

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the nation’s capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump’s administration – including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has appointed numerous foes of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.

