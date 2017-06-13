2 guards killed by inmates during bus transport in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Two inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning in Georgia and were being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.

The two inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet. The department is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Both men were serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the agency’s website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda, she said.

The names of the prison guards weren’t immediately released.

