Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

2 guards killed by inmates during bus transport in Georgia

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Two inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning in Georgia and were being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.

The two inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet. The department is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Both men were serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the agency’s website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda, she said.

The names of the prison guards weren’t immediately released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company