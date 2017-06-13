Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
AP PHOTOS: Summer of Love drew youths seeking revolution

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Robert W. Klein

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fifty years ago, thousands of young Americans descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution known as the Summer of Love.

It marked a fusion of art and political protest and introduced the world to local musicians that would stake a place in rock-and-roll history, like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane.

San Francisco is celebrating the anniversary with exhibits, festivals and performances that explore the city’s counterculture past and pay tribute to a pivotal moment in American history.

