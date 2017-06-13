Cops: Suspect in 3 deaths may be involved in 2 more killings

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a suspect in the deaths of a mother and her two adult daughters may also have been involved in a separate double homicide nearby.

The 45-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff in Brunswick, south of Cleveland.

Police say he is suspected in the deaths of the three women found dead Sunday night in a North Royalton home.

A husband and wife were also found dead at a home in nearby North Canton.

Cleveland.com reports that North Royalton Detective Dave Loeding says the suspect possessed evidence linking him to the deaths of the couple.

Police say the suspect had a handgun and was subdued with a stun gun.

No information has been released about a motive.

Comments

comments