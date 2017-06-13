Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday. It would amend the Presidential Records Act to include the term social media.

The name of the bill comes from Trump’s likely typo in a midnight Twitter post last month: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet stayed online for hours before it was removed.

Quigley cites Trump’s “frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account” as the reason behind the bill. He says in a statement, “Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company