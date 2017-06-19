Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Man sues city after drunkenly jumping out of ambulance

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who says the city didn’t do enough to keep him from drunkenly jumping out of the back of a moving ambulance has filed a lawsuit.

Yaugeni Kralkin says he was intoxicated last June when he was picked up by EMTs. Court documents show police were needed to put the 54-year-old in an ambulance because he was being uncooperative.

On the way to the hospital, he was able to unbuckle the straps on his stretcher and open the back door of the moving ambulance to jump out. The lawsuit says officials then found him unconscious in the street with severe injuries.

Kralkin is suing the city, the fire department and responding medics for unspecified damages.

