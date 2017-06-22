Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Family of grandmother killed by alligator sues nursing home

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A nursing home in South Carolina is being sued after a 90-year-old woman walked away from the facility last year and was killed by an alligator.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the lawsuit filed this week seeks damages of more than $10,000. The lawsuit says Bonnie Walker walked away from Brookdale Senior Living center shortly after midnight July 27, but employees didn’t discover that she was missing until seven hours later.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says investigators think Walker slipped or fell into a pond and an alligator attacked her.

The suit was filed by Walker’s granddaughter, Stephanie Walker Weaver. It says Brookdale failed to adequately monitor Walker or conduct a timely search.

Brookdale didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

