Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Richmond mayor: Keep Confederate statues, but add context

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Steve Helber

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, says the city’s towering Confederate monuments should not be taken down, but instead should be supplemented with historical context about why they were built.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that a commission of historians, authors and community leaders will solicit public input and make suggestions for telling “the real story” of the monuments. He says they represent “a false narrative” meant to lionize the architects and defenders of slavery.

The mayor says the commission also will consider adding new monuments.

His announcement comes as many other cities across the South engage in bitter debates over symbols of the Confederacy.

Richmond served as the capital of the Confederacy and has one of the most dramatic displays of such statuary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company