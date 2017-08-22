Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
2 of 10 missing US sailors identified after warship crash

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Sailors with ties to Michigan and Illinois are among 10 who are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

Illinois U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says Logan Palmer’s mother told him that her son is missing. In Michigan, April Brandon says her son, Ken Smith, is also missing.

Brandon was visited by two officers Monday at her home in Oakland County. The USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore. Adm. Scott Swift says some bodies have been found in a flooded compartment of the warship.

Brandon says her 22-year-old son grew up in Novi, Michigan, but moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teen with his father.

Davis says Palmer comes from a “patriotic family” in the Decatur, Illinois, area.

