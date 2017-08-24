Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data center

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has approved a deal to give Apple $208 million in state and local tax benefits to build two data storage centers near Des Moines and the promise to create 50 jobs.

The deal approved Thursday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority includes a refund of $19.6 million in state sale taxes for Apple Inc. and a $188 million break on property taxes from Waukee, a booming suburb bordering Des Moines.

In addition to the promised 50 jobs, Apple has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project.

Apple joins Facebook, Microsoft, and Google in building Iowa data centers. They are drawn to the state by its generous tax breaks, wind-generated electricity and relative security from natural disasters that could disrupt service.

