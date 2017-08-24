Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

The U.S. Navy has identified one sailor who died and nine others who remain missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said the 22-year-old grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday’s collision. The Navy says missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois. The collision tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s suspended rescue efforts.

