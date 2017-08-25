Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Investigators sharpen focus on deaths of endangered whales

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal officials plan to provide more details on their investigation into the recent deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The whales are among the rarest marine mammals in the world. Only about 500 right whales exist.

At least 13 right whales were found dead this year off New England and Canada. Authorities and conservationists say some of the whales died due to ship strikes or fishing gear entanglement.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has declared the deaths an “unusual mortality event” and is launching the investigation.

Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and from Fisheries and Oceans Canada plan to provide more details Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company