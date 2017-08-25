Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

McComb 51, Delta 6

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

McCOMB — Cam Morris ran in the game’s first score from four yards out. He then tossed an additional five touchdowns through the air as McComb dominated Delta 51-6 in Friday’s season opener.

Morris finished with 241 passing yards and six total touchdowns on 14 of 21 passing to lead the Panthers (1-0). Justin Wasson caught two passes from Morris, both for scores, for 21 yards and added a safety for a defense that allowed just 61 yards of offense and four first downs on 38 plays.

Robert O’Dell led the options for Morris with four catches for 106 yards and a TD as McComb’s offense generated 406 yards of offense and 20  first downs on 56 plays.

Dylan Rogers scored the lone touchdown for Delta (0-1) with a 35-yard TD run with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Delta    0    0    0    6    —    6
McComb    16    21    7    7    —    51
First Quarter
McC — Morris 4 run (Schroeder kick)
McC — Wasson safety
McC — Wasson 18 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Second Quarter
McC — O’Dell 15 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
McC — Wasson 3 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
McC — Santos 17 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Third Quarter
McC — Schroeder 23 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Fourth Quarter
McC — Swisher 5 run (Schroeder kick)
DEL — Rogers 35 run (kick failed)

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company