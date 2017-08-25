McComb 51, Delta 6
McCOMB — Cam Morris ran in the game’s first score from four yards out. He then tossed an additional five touchdowns through the air as McComb dominated Delta 51-6 in Friday’s season opener.
Morris finished with 241 passing yards and six total touchdowns on 14 of 21 passing to lead the Panthers (1-0). Justin Wasson caught two passes from Morris, both for scores, for 21 yards and added a safety for a defense that allowed just 61 yards of offense and four first downs on 38 plays.
Robert O’Dell led the options for Morris with four catches for 106 yards and a TD as McComb’s offense generated 406 yards of offense and 20 first downs on 56 plays.
Dylan Rogers scored the lone touchdown for Delta (0-1) with a 35-yard TD run with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Delta 0 0 0 6 — 6
McComb 16 21 7 7 — 51
First Quarter
McC — Morris 4 run (Schroeder kick)
McC — Wasson safety
McC — Wasson 18 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Second Quarter
McC — O’Dell 15 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
McC — Wasson 3 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
McC — Santos 17 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Third Quarter
McC — Schroeder 23 pass from Morris (Schroeder kick)
Fourth Quarter
McC — Swisher 5 run (Schroeder kick)
DEL — Rogers 35 run (kick failed)