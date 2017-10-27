Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pilot forced to land cocaine-laden plane gets 8 years

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Canadian pilot who landed a plane carrying 290 pounds of cocaine in Ohio because of engine problems has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sylvain Desjardins pleaded guilty in July to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors told The Columbus Dispatch that the federal judge considered the guilty plea when sentencing Desjardins on Friday. He had faced up to 12 years in prison.

Desjardins landed the plane at Ohio University’s airport in March because an engine began smoking. The plane was met by sheriff’s deputies, university police and federal agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had tracked the Windsor, Ontario-bound twin-engine plane after it left the Bahamas.

Desjardins’ attorney said earlier that his client had refused to cooperate with authorities.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company