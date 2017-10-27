Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
White House: Trump plans to make choice for Fed next week

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s press secretary says Trump plans to announce his choice for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve next week. But his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, wouldn’t discuss reports that the leading candidate is Jerome Powell, a member of the Fed’s board.

Asked about reports that Janet Yellen won’t likely be offered a second term as Fed chair and that Trump is instead leaning toward Powell, Sanders said, “I can confirm that the president plans to make an announcement on that next week, but beyond that I don’t have any other details to add.”

Yellen’s term ends in February. Trump this week said his choice was down to “two and maybe three people,” who are thought to be Yellen, Powell and John Taylor, a Stanford University economist.

