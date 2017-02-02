REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Flames to practice outdoor in Central Park on Saturday

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice.

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park’s north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will put on their equipment at their hotel and take a bus to the rink and back.

The Winnipeg Jets (2013), Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers (2011) have also held practices at Lasker, used as a swimming pool in the summer and a two-sheet skating rink in winter.

Lasker and Wollman Rink in the park’s south end are both managed by President Donald Trump’s business empire.

Calgary faces the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Garden on Saturday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company