Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An share Phoenix Open lead

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt York

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An shared the lead Friday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Justin Thomas cooled off in the desert.

An made a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 66, matching Steele at 10-under 132 at TPC Scottsdale. Steele had a 67.

Thomas had a 73 to miss the cut by a stroke. He was coming off a two-week break after sweeping the Hawaii events – and shooting 59 at Waialae – for his second and third victories of the season.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was a stroke back at 9 under along with first-round leader Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird and Sung Kang.

The crowd was estimated at 169,004, breaking the Friday record of 160,415 set last year.

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
