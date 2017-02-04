Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins top offensive player honors

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on The Associated Press 2016 NFL awards (all times local): 6:50 p.m. Matt Ryan, who has his Atlanta Falcons poised to play in the Super Bowl, has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. The quarterback who led the league in passing this season in the best performance of his nine-year career, led Atlanta to the NFC South title before helping it win two playoff games for its first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1999. He drew 15 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was second with 11 and Arizona’s versatile running back, David Johnson, received eight in results announced Saturday night. Atlanta scored a league-high 540 points. Ryan, who threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions and had a 117.1 rating, is the first Falcon to win the award. — 6:35 p.m. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide. Sitting out the first four games after a protracted preseason holdout didn’t damage the third overall draft pick much. He still managed 12 sacks as the key threat on a San Diego defense that ranked only 16th overall. That performance earned Bosa 37 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He easily outdistanced Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who received 10. The other three votes went to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in balloting announced Saturday night. Bosa, whose father played three seasons with Miami (1987-89), is the second Charger to win the honor. Linebacker Shawne Merriman earned it in 2005. — 6:20 p.m. Dak Prescott has won a two-man race with Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott to take the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick stepped in when quarterback Tony Romo was injured in the preseason and led Dallas to a 13-3 record, best in the NFC. He got plenty of help from his running back, Elliott, the fourth overall selection. In balloting announced Saturday night, Prescott received 28 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. The other 21 went to Elliott, who rushed for a league-high 1,631 yards and scored 15 times. Prescott ranked third in passing behind the two Super Bowl quarterbacks, throwing for 23 TDs with four interceptions. Prescott is the first Cowboy since Emmitt Smith in 1990 to earn the honor. Tony Dorsett, Duane Thomas and Calvin Hill also won it for Dallas. — 6:10 p.m. Oakland’s All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote. Mack drew 18 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Denver linebacker Miller was next at 17 in balloting announced Saturday night. Mack was, by far, the standout player on a Raiders defense that ranked only 26th overall. He had 11 sacks, took part in 73 tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered three, and even had an interception for a touchdown. He’s the second Oakland defender to win the award; cornerback Lester Hayes got it in 1980. Miller also had a big year with 13 sacks, 78 tackles and three forced fumbles for the fourth-rated Broncos. — For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

