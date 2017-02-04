Kasey Hill, No. 24 Florida shred 8th-ranked Kentucky 88-66

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ron Irby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Speedy point guard Kasey Hill matched a career high with 21 points, Devin Robinson added 16 and No. 24 Florida beat No. 8 Kentucky 88-66 Saturday night, giving coach Mike White the breakthrough win he wanted.

The Gators (18-5, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) ended a five-game losing streak in the series and picked up their first win in four tries against ranked teams this season.

Florida improved to 2-10 against ranked teams under White, winning for the first time since upsetting West Virginia in January 2016.

Canyon Barry chipped in 14 points and KeVaughn Allen finished with 12 for the Gators, who outran the Wildcats (18-5, 8-2) up and down the court.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company