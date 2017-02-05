REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Clippers' Paul Pierce gets start in Boston farewell

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Pierce was back in the starting lineup against his former team on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

Pierce hadn’t played since Dec. 31 and has appeared in just 12 games this season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 39-year-old forward played the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics and is the franchise’s second-leading scorer.

He has said he will retire after the season.

Pierce got a big cheer when he came out for warmups before the game. The crowd was filled with fans in his No. 34 jersey – even more than Patriots jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

AP freelancer Gethin Coolbaugh contributed to this report.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company