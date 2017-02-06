Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
AP Photo/Jim Mone

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Hassan Whiteside had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat shot 53.6 percent (15 for 28) from 3-point range. Miami made 10 more 3s than Minnesota and held on late after a furious comeback attempt by the Wolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight games. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, but missed two shots with chances to win the game in the final 8.5 seconds.

