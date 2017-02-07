The Latest: Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston
|
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Boston parade celebrating the New England Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl win (all times local): 10:15 a.m. It’s snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn’t stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route. Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team. Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday’s parade, many fans were shouting: “Brady! Brady! Brady!” Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route. — 9 a.m. The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap. MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl. In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists. Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow. It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow. This is the Patriots’ fifth championship. — For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL
