Beaten boy invited to Wrigley by Cubs' Rizzo returns home

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who was invited to Wrigley Field for a game by Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo after suffering a severe beating at his suburban Chicago middle school has returned home from the hospital.

Students at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin, Illinois, have worn Cubs gear in support of Henry Sembdner since the attack. Rizzo tweeted his invitation to Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he’d heard the seventh-grader was a Cubs fan. He sent him another message wishing him well after the family said he was out of the hospital.

The attack happened last Friday after authorities say Sembdner bumped into another student. He suffered facial fractures and other injuries.

Police haven’t determined if the other boy should face criminal charges.

