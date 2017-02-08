REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Big 12 to withhold 25 percent of revenue share from Baylor

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Big 12 says it will withhold 25 percent of Baylor’s share of conference revenue until an outside review of the athletic department determines whether the school is in compliance with conference regulations and Title IX guidelines following its sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school.

The sanctions against Baylor are the first by the Big 12 since the school and athletic department were hit by allegations of mishandling assault cases.

Baylor fired coach Art Briles last year and parted ways with university President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw after an investigation by a law form found allegations of sexual assault brought to the school were not dealt with appropriately.

The Big 12 paid out about $30 million to each conference member last year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company