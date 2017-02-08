REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Knicks' Phil Jackson digs at Carmelo Anthony in tweet

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks President Phil Jackson has taken another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony.

In a tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn’t have the same will to win as other stars.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday : “Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.”

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham on the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

Earlier this season, Jackson said Anthony tends to hold on to the ball too long to be successful in the triangle offense.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company