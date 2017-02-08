Lonzo Ball's younger brother scores 92 in high school game

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points – 41 in the fourth quarter – to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123 on Tuesday night.

He only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 shots from the floor, including 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Their other brother LiAngelo, who leads Chino Hills in scoring, sat out due to an ankle injury. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA like their older brother Lonzo, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Chino Hills (26-1) had won 60 straight games before losing to Oak Hill Academy last Saturday – in which LaMelo scored 36 points.

Lonzo tweeted: “Well I mean that’s one way to bounce back after a loss … I see you lil bro.”

