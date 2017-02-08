Vonn cautious in downhill practice; Stuhec posts best time

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn took a cautious look at the downhill course Wednesday in the first practice run at world championships and finished more than two seconds behind leader Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

On an overcast morning that made visibility tricky, Vonn says “I just wanted to get a feeling for the course. I was just skiing down solid and trying to build my confidence again.”

The American failed to complete the super-G race Tuesday and had problems with her right hand, three months after she broke her upper arm.

On Wednesday, Mirjam Puchner crashed and was airlifted from the mountain. The 24-year-old Austrian won the World Cup finals downhill in St. Moritz last year.

Two more downhill practices are scheduled before Sunday’s race.

