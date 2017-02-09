Bucks' Jabari Parker hurts left knee again, out for year

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks say Jabari Parker has suffered a season-ending left ACL injury for the second time in three years.

Parker will need surgery after tearing the ACL in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 116-88 loss to Miami on Wednesday. The Bucks say the recovery and rehabilitation period will take about a year.

Parker was averaging a career-high 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, one of the Bucks’ franchise cornerstones. Until Wednesday, he showed no signs that the knee was giving him trouble, consistently making explosive drives to the bucket.

Parker went down with 6:34 left in the third quarter after making minimal contact with a defender with his body on a drive to the lane. His left knee did not make contact but buckled.