Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics' 7-game win streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night.

The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43. Ben McLemore finished with 17 points, Matt Barnes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Willie Cauley-Stein also had 14 points. Anthony Tolliver finished with 11.

Isaiah Thomas had 26 points and seven assists for the Celtics in the opener of their four-game road trip. Amir Johnson had 14 points and Al Horford and Marcus Smart each had 10. Boston shot 5 of 15 and was outscored

Cousins was serving an automatic one-game suspension without pay after he picked up two more technical fouls Monday against Chicago, giving him an NBA-worst 16.

Sacramento had lost four of five games, yet claimed victories over both Cleveland and Golden State in the past two weeks.

The Kings led by six points and hiked the lead to 17 midway through the fourth quarter. Cauley-Stein was a huge factor in the fourth, scoring eight points.

The biggest ovation in pregame introductions went to Thomas, who played in Sacramento for three seasons before the Kings traded him to Phoenix in July 2014.

TIP INS

Celtics: Avery Bradley (injured Achilles), the team’s second leading scorer, has missed nine straight games and 14 of the last 15 games. He did not make the trip. … Good friends with Thomas, boxer Floyd Mayweather was in a courtside seat.

Kings: Ty Lawson strained his left hamstring and didn’t play in the second half. … Sacramento has a 10-15 record at home, where it had dropped eight of its last 10.

UP NEXT

Celtics: visit Portland on Thursday night.

Kings: continue their six-game homestand Friday against Atlanta.