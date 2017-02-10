Phil Jackson makes peace offering for 'misunderstood' tweet

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Jackson has made a peace offering on Twitter, saying his previous tweet that appeared to be a dig at Carmelo Anthony was “misunderstood.”

Using two emojis, Jackson wrote Thursday that he had started a firestorm with a “misunderstood tweet” and added that “our society is torn with discord.”

“I’m against it,” he added. “Let it Be”

The New York Knicks president of basketball operations hadn’t tweeted for more than a month until a post Tuesday referencing a Bleacher Report column that was critical of Anthony. It was viewed as the latest example that Jackson wants to trade the Knicks forward.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek guessed that tweet may have been Jackson’s attempt at spurring Anthony. Anthony said Wednesday he was self-motivated and he’d grown tired of questions about their relationship.

