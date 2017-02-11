Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawks 108-107



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half comeback and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Sacramento trailed almost the entire game and didn’t take its first lead until Matt Barnes scored on an offensive rebound to put the Kings up 102-101 with 1:14 left. The teams then traded the lead five times before Collison’s high floater banked in for the winner. Collison finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in his first game back after serving a one-game NBA suspension, and Ben McLemore also had 22 for Sacramento. Tim Hardaway scored 28 for Atlanta, but had a shot blocked by Barnes in the paint as time expired. Paul Millsap scored 25 points, Schroder finished with 20, and Dwight Howard added six points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Cousins had an uneven game while matched against Millsap most of the night. Sacramento’s three-time All-Star grabbed a defensive rebound, then went coast-to-coast and finished with a one-handed dunk midway through the first quarter. Cousins also missed four of six free throws during one stretch in the second, crashed hard to the floor after getting hit hard by Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore while driving to the basket later in the same quarter and then sulked off the court during a timeout in the third. The Kings trailed 71-49 early in the third going on a big run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 93 on Cousins’ banked 3-pointer with 4 minutes remaining. TIP-INS Hawks: Atlanta dropped into fifth place in the East with the loss, one that’s sure to be painful to watch. The Hawks did everything right in the first half, but fell apart down the stretch after leading by seven with 3:18 left. Howard, who was hit with a technical foul in the second half, scored all of his points on dunks. Kings: Barnes had a rough night. He was whistled for a technical in the second quarter after being fouled following a steal, then had to be separated from Hardaway when the two started exchanging words near midcourt at halftime at the end of the second quarter. … Kings coach Dave Joerger picked up a technical foul of his own three minutes after Barnes. … Ty Lawson did not play because of a hamstring injury. UP NEXT Hawks: Travel to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Monday in the first of two games between the two teams this season. Kings: Host New Orleans in the finale of a six-game homestand on Sunday. Sacramento beat the Pelicans earlier this season after losing all four games between the teams last year.

