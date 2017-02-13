REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Braves' Rodriguez to have shoulder surgery, may miss season

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves general manager John Coppolella isn’t sure if it’s realistic to hope for a return this season of infielder Sean Rodriguez, who will have shoulder surgery.

Rodriguez, who agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with Atlanta in November, hurt his shoulder when a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28. His wife Giselle and two of their children were hospitalized with injuries she said on her Twitter account were not life-threatening.

Rodriguez’s shoulder injury was not immediately disclosed. On Monday, Coppolella told The Associated Press that Rodriguez’s surgery hasn’t been finalized.

Atlanta acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati on Sunday.

Rodriguez hit .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBI – all career highs – for Pittsburgh last year.

