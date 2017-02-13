REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lance Armstrong loses bid to halt $100 million lawsuit

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for the government’s lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly 7-year-old case on course for a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent.

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth far more to the Postal Service than the $32 million it paid from 2000 to 2004.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company