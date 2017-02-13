REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US heavyweight boxer wins court case in unanimous decision

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — In a unanimous court decision, U.S. heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has won his latest fight.

A Manhattan federal jury found in his favor Monday as the World Boxing Council champion seeks $5 million for a fight that never happened against a Russian heavyweight challenger.

The 31-year-old Tuscaloosa, Alabama, boxer was not in court when the nine-person jury returned its verdict after brief deliberations. Neither was the Russian boxer – Alexander Povetkin.

The jury concluded Povetkin had used a performance-enhancing substance after it was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in early 2016. He tested negative for meldonium three times but then tested positive in a surprise test before the scheduled May fight, which was canceled.

Povetkin’s lawyer, Kent Yakowitz, promised to appeal, calling the verdict “a true miscarriage of justice.”

