A-Rod, Nick Swisher among Yankees' guest instructors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at New York Yankees’ spring training this year.

Both are on the list released by the team Tuesday when New York pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.

A-Rod and Swisher were both instructors with the Yankees’ instructional league team last fall. This is the first time they’ll be in the coaching role at spring training.

The pair joins holdovers that include Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Stump Merrill and Lee Mazzilli.

