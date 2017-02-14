AP Source: Raptors, Magic agree on Serge Ibaka deal

A person with knowledge of the move says that Toronto and Orlando have agreed on a trade that will send Serge Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick.

The person told The Associated Press Tuesday that the deal is awaiting league approval. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had publicly announced the move.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. Ross is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract.

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic this season. Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds with the Raptors, who entered Tuesday tied for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.