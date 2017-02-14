Stroman, McHugh, Odorizzi win; Wacha, Anderson, Walker lose

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, Houston’s Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases, and St. Louis’ Michael Wacha, Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson and Arizona’s Taijuan Walker have lost.

Decisions for all six starting pitchers, eligible for arbitration for the first time, were announced Tuesday.

Teams and players have split 12 decisions this winter. Four players, all relief pitchers, remain scheduled for hearings this week: the New York Yankees’ Dellin Betances, Baltimore’s Brad Brach, the Chicago Cubs’ Pedro Strop and Pittsburgh’s Tony Watson.

The sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.

