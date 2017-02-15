Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game

NEW YORK (AP) — Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model is sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John responded to her by writing “if patriots win we go on a date?” and she responded “Sure.”

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the Patriots rallied to win in overtime and Bouchard agreed to keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met John earlier Wednesday and they sat together for the game against the Bucks, even coming on the court and throwing some souvenir balls into the stands.