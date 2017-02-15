Madrid police talk to Maradona after altercation at hotel

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
MADRID (AP) — Police say they were called to investigate an altercation involving Diego Maradona and a woman at a hotel in Madrid.

Authorities said officers were dispatched Wednesday after a call from the hotel, but found no evidence of any disturbance after talking to Maradona and the woman.

Authorities said they couldn’t confirm if the woman was a hotel guest or Maradona’s girlfriend.

Spanish media on Tuesday released a video of Maradona threatening a reporter who tried to talk to him at the hotel in Madrid.

Maradona is in the Spanish capital to watch former club Napoli play Real Madrid in the Champions League.

