Jets' Revis faces pending charges after fight in Pittsburgh

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis faces five pending charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

According to a Pittsburgh police statement and a court document, the 31-year-old Revis is also facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after the incident last Sunday at 2:43 a.m.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, says in a statement Thursday that Revis was “physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people.” He adds that the Jets cornerback “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention.

Jones told The Associated Press once a warrant is issued, he will arrange for Revis to turn himself in.

Police say the alleged fight started when a 22-year-old man, not identified in the statement, spotted Revis walking. After Revis confirmed he was the NFL player, the man started recording the interaction. Revis grabbed the phone and tried to delete the video. A 21-year-old man tried to help the other man, but Revis tossed the phone into the road, the report says.

An argument ensued, ending with another man helping Revis, according to the police statement. Police say two others claimed they were punched and knocked out. According to police, the two men regained consciousness and spoke to authorities.

