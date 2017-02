Leigh Steinberg: Talking to Saskatchewan about Vince Young

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young’s agent says he’s talking to the Saskatchewan Roughriders about his client playing in the Canadian Football League.

“We have opened discussions with Saskatchewan Roughriders,” agent Leigh Steinberg tweeted.

Young is on Saskatchewan’s negotiation list, giving it CFL exclusivity to the former University of Texas star.

On Wednesday, Steinberg welcomed his new client on Twitter and said the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback “has dream of playing more football, being role model.”

Young, who turns 34 in May, hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the 2014 offseason, when he was with Cleveland for two weeks before being released. He hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since 2011, when he was with Philadelphia.

After a record-filled college career at Texas, which he led to the national championship in the 2006 Rose Bowl, Young was drafted No. 3 overall by Tennessee later that year. He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl, and was selected again following the 2009 season but never fully lived up to lofty expectations.

Last month, Young pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 18 months of probation for a 2016 drunken driving arrest in Austin, Texas. He currently works for Texas promoting diversity and community engagement.

