Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riviera

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Saunders played bogey-free at Riviera on Thursday for a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead among the early finishers at the Genesis Open.

This is how Saunders prefers to be in a starring role – on a golf course making birdies, not as the composed grandson of Arnold Palmer giving a rock-solid eulogy for the King at his memorial service last October.

Saunders had what he felt was his best round at as a pro at a tournament that Palmer won three times, though never at Riviera.

Dustin Johnson was among those two shots behind.

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day played in the afternoon and were racing to finish because of a fog delay in the morning. Of greater concern was a storm system approaching California.

