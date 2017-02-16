REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sidney Crosby joins NHL's 1,000-point club

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is the newest member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the 86th player in league history to reach 1,000 career points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz’s goal 6:28 into the first period on Thursday night against Winnipeg.

Crosby’s helper gave him 632 assists to go with 368 goals. Crosby reached the milestone in 757 games, making him the 12th fastest to the mark.

The sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena erupted when Kunitz pounded a feed from Crosby into the wide open net to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. Crosby saluted the crowd during the next stoppage in play. Crosby is the third Penguin to reach 1,000 points with the franchise, joining Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company