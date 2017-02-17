REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Murray, Hield, lead World past US, 150-141

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the U.S. 150-141 on Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Murray, a Canadian and Denver Nuggets rookie out of Kentucky, went 9 of 14 on 3-pointers and was voted the game’s MVP. Hield, a Bahamian, was 11-of-22 shooting overall, but just 3 of 12 from deep.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 24 points.

Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets scored 27 for the U.S. team and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22, highlighted by his dunk of Devin Booker’s half-court lob.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company