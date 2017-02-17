REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rain wipes out afternoon play at Riviera

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain and high wind finally hit Friday at the Genesis Open and wiped out play before all but 24 players completed the second round.

Jhonattan Vegas was at 7-under par through 14 holes. He was tied with Sam Saunders, who did not have to hit a shot on Friday. Neither did Dustin Johnson, who needs a victory to have a chance at reaching No. 1 in the world. Johnson was 5 under and also did not tee off.

Play was to resume at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The tournament did well to finish off the first round Friday morning and get in more than five hours before a eucalyptus tree cracked under the wind beyond the 14th tee. The round was suspended to allow fans to get off the course.

