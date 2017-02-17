REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ventura toxicology report won't be released to public

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won’t be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2ldVdLC ) reports that authorities in the Dominican Republic told the paper Thursday that the finding only will be released to Ventura’s family and attorneys. Tessie Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the Dominican attorney general’s office, said the toxicology report is not a public document.

The results are an important piece in determining whether the Royals are obligated to pay the remainder of Ventura’s contract, which is valued at $20.25 million. Royals officials initially said they were told toxicology results would be completed in about three weeks.

Ventura was 25 on Jan. 22 when he died northwest of Santo Domingo.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company