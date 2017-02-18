Canada helps No. 18 UCLA women top No. 9 Washington 90-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 22 points to lead UCLA to a 90-79 upset victory over No. 9 Washington on Friday night.

The Bruins (19-7, 10-5 Pac-12) weren’t even sure if Canada would play since she left the previous game with a neck injury and didn’t practice all week. She didn’t start, but she sure helped as UCLA won its 26th consecutive home game, dating to last season.

Monique Billings added 19 points and Nicole Kornet 15 for the Bruins.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 39 points in the loss. Chantel Osahor had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Plum is closing in on second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list. Jackie Stiles is No. 1 with 3,393 career points and Britney Griner second with 3,283, while Plum is at 3,280 – just three from tying Griner.

Washington (24-4, 12-3) saw its four-game win streak snapped.

—

This story has been corrected to show Canada’s injury was to her neck instead of ankle.