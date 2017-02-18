No. 1 UConn escapes Tulane with 101st straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 12 rebounds and top-ranked Connecticut held off Tulane 63-60 on Saturday night to push its record winning streak to 101 games. Katie Lou Samuelson scored 15 consecutive UConn points in a second-half spurt and finished with 17. Gabby Williams added 14 rebounds for the Huskies (26-0, 13-0 American Athletic). “We’re not as good as everybody thinks we are and today was a perfect example of that,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “They think that every shot that they take is supposed to go in and then when it doesn’t go in they pout and they feel sorry for themselves and act like 12-year-olds and that’s exactly what happened today. Not every shot is supposed to go in. God isn’t punishing you. Figure out a way to help us win the game.” Kolby Morgan led Tulane (16-11, 7-7) with 19 points. Leslie Vorpahl had 16, and Tene Thompson 14. The Green Wave pulled within two points three times late, but could never get a defensive stop. Finally, they got the ball with four seconds left, but Thompson’s desperation 3-pointer fell short. UConn scored the first 10 points of the game as Tulane went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes and didn’t make a field goal until 4:27 had elapsed. Wells had 10 points in the first quarter and scored the first seven points of the second quarter as the Green Wave missed their first nine shots. She had 17 of her team’s first 25 points before Crystal Dangerfield’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left gave UConn a 28-18 halftime lead. That was the lowest first-half point total for the Huskies this season. The previous low was 30 in the season opener as they trailed Florida State by four points before prevailing 78-76. BIG PICTURE UConn: Despite the struggles, the Huskies continue to take care of business as they start trying to build momentum heading into March. Tulane: The Green Wave should have opened some eyes with their effort and they have two more regular-season games to try and build their post-season resume after falling to a .500 conference record. UP NEXT UConn returns home to play Temple on Wednesday night. Tulane hosts South Florida in its home finale Wednesday night. — More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

